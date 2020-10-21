Fishman Haygood Welcomes Lawyers to Bankruptcy Team

NEW ORLEANS — Fishman Haygood has expanded its capabilities to assist clients dealing with distressed businesses and properties (whether as a creditor or debtor) with the addition of three lawyers: William H. Patrick, III, Tristan E. Manthey and Cherie Dessauer Nobles.

Patrick and Manthey will head the firm’s restructuring and bankruptcy practice. The team was previously with Heller, Draper, Patrick, Horn & Manthey.

“We believe these lawyers are the best restructuring and bankruptcy team in the region and we are excited that they have chosen to join our firm. Given the potential for a negative economic impact resulting from COVID 19, the addition of this group makes us well-positioned to help companies find the best solutions in work-outs, restructuring and reorganizations,” said Fishman Haygood Managing Partner John D. Werner.

In addition to their extensive experience and expertise representing debtors, this highly rated team also represents committees of creditors and equity holders, individual creditors and other stakeholders in Chapter 11 reorganizations, out of court restructurings and other insolvency related proceedings and litigation. Their experience includes working with a broad range of businesses in the energy, hospitality, real estate, retail and manufacturing sectors.

“We have a focused team approach to helping our clients. We try to expedite the restructuring process by being collaborative with other stakeholders, yet always with an eye toward protecting our client’s interest. We help everyone reach an acceptable cost-effective solution as expeditiously as possible,” said Patrick.

Manthey notes that the team is “thrilled to join a nationally recognized firm with such a deep lineup of transactional lawyers and commercial litigators. Fishman Haygood’s talented group will complement our established reorganization and bankruptcy practice and add value for our clients.”

The team will be working with clients out of the firm’s offices in New Orleans and Baton Rouge – as well as the firm’s planned Houston office.