First Mobile COVID-19 Testing in District E Starting May 7

NEW ORLEANS – From the New Orleans City Council:

Starting Thursday, May 7 through Saturday, May 9, from 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM, there will be mobile COVID-19 testing in New Orleans East at Franklin Avenue Baptist Church (please enter on the Lake Forest side).

LCMC Health, the New Orleans Health Department, and Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center (LSUHSC) will be conducting a mobile testing campaign for COVID-19 across the metro area over the coming weeks. There will be 250 test kits daily on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The mobile campaign will bring walk-up testing to neighborhoods that have been heavily affected by COVID-19, with the goal of identifying early cases. Results are expected to be online or delivered within two to three days.

This testing site will also have a myriad of wraparound services, including:

Healthy Start, WIC, CURE Violence, and Xavier Pharmacy will be present and offering services.

Through the Department of Health & Hospitals and Metropolitan Human Services District, Healthy Start, WIC, CURE Violence, and Xavier Pharmacy will be present.

Humana, Inc. has donated Top Box Food Vouchers.

Free face masks donated by Mr. Alex Nguyen, a local small business owner that runs Creamistry Metairie and Creamistry Baton Rouge that will be distributed by Councilwoman Cyndi Nguyen’s team.

There will be language interpreters on site to assist those who may need it.

If possible, bring a driver’s license or another form of identification and health insurance card for the individual(s) being tested. However, documentation is not required.

You will be eligible for testing if you are:

18 years of age or older

Have been recently exposed to COVID-19, or

Have recently had symptoms of the virus (however, you do not have to display symptoms to be tested)

Information about other testing sites throughout the city can be found at ready.nola.gov/mobile-testing

WHAT: COVID-19 Testing and Wraparound Services

WHEN: Thursday, May 7 – Saturday, May 9 from 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM, or until supplies run out

WHERE: 8181 Lake Forest Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70126





Comments

comments