First Lady of France Brigitte Macron Tours Lycée Français

NEW ORLEANS – Lycée Français de la Nouvelle-Orléans, a PK-12 French accredited school, hosted Mme. Brigitte Macron, first lady of France, on Dec. 2 at its Priestley Campus.

Macron visited a physical education class, a 10th grade class and a meeting with the student council. She discussed cyberbullying and other topics. She also extended a “very special presidential invitation” for when LFNO seniors visit France during their senior trip later this year.

Macron expressed admiration for LFNO’s teachers, students and administration.

“We are so proud to bring life-changing and memorable moments like these to our students and staff at Lycée,” LFNO CEO Dr. Chase McLaurin said. “We were honored to showcase all the amazing things happening at Lycée for Mme. Macron! It truly says something that when the Première Dame de France visits the United States, she visits only one school and that school was Lycée Français de la Nouvelle-Orléans!”

McLaurin and other administrators and principals represented LFNO at a reception with President and Mme. Macron at the New Orleans Museum of Art.

“We are so grateful for our partnerships with the offices of Consul General of France in Louisiana Nathalie Beras, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and Dr. Anne Normann with Amis Du Lycée Français de la Nouvelle-Orléans.”