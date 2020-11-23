This month, First American Bank and Trust celebrates 110 years of serving the citizens, businesses,

and organizations of Southeast Louisiana. To thrive for more than a century, community banks require strength, independence, innovation, and service, and these traits are the pillars that support First American Bank and Trust as it looks ahead to its next 110 years.

“Our board of directors are visionary leaders committed to making our region stronger while retaining the traditions that make it special,” says Ronald J. Falgoust, President and CEO.

This approach has helped the Bank expand its footprint and its assets—what started as a one-branch bank in St. James Parish now serves 11 parishes, including Jefferson and St. Tammany Parishes, from 25 offices. This year, it reached the $1 Billion asset threshold.

“The ability to develop and provide our customers with the products and services that they need— from checking and savings accounts to construction loans—is something that distinguishes First American Bank and Trust from other community banks,” says Falgoust. One example of such a product is the Bank’s new No Down Payment Lot Loan program, which helps individuals take the first step in building their future dream home.

First American Bank and Trust’s mission is to meet the financial needs of Southeast Louisiana’s businesses and citizens while maximizing shareholder value and delivering high quality customer service. The Bank has become a leader in the community banking industry by offering innovative products equal to those of regional and national banks but with the personal and caring touch that only a fellow local knows how to provide.

Ronald J. Falgoust, President and CEO

