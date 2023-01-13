Firemen’s Federal Named An Inclusive Workplace

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – New Orleans Firemen’s Federal Credit Union has been recognized as an “Inclusive Workplace” by Best Companies Group, a workplace culture and employee engagement expert, and COLOR Magazine, a leader in corporate inclusivity.

“We are honored to be recognized,” said Firemen’s Federal CEO Judy DeLucca. “We are committed to maintaining an inclusive environment for our employees and reflecting the communities we serve.”

The “Inclusive Workplace” recognition is based on employee feedback gathered from a thorough and independent survey that gauges employees’ perceptions on workplace inclusion and belonging. Companies are evaluated based on their survey results and only those that earn a high score are eligible for this prestigious recognition.

“Best Companies Group and COLOR Magazine are proud to recognize Firemen’s Federal as an Inclusive Workplace. This recognition is solely based on their employees’ direct and honest feedback. And they have spoken: Firemen’s Federal is truly committed and excelling at creating a workplace environment that makes people feel included, like they belong, and as a truly important part of their organization.” said Jaime Raul Zepeda, executive vice president at Best Companies Group. “Firemen’s Federal is ahead of its peers by putting people first. We are proud to celebrate their excellence!”

New Orleans Firemen’s Federal Credit Union is a full-service financial institution serving over 28,000 members across Louisiana and Mississippi.