Finnish Long Drink Announces Louisiana Distribution

The Finnish Long Drink Variety Pack (Photo Courtesy of The Finnish Long Drink)

NEW YORK (press release) — After launching in several other states across the country last year, The Finnish Long Drink will be distributed in Louisiana by Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, marking the next stage of expansion as it becomes a national brand.

In Finland, long drink is the best selling category of liquor. The roots of the category go back to the 1952 Summer Games in Helsinki, when the country was still recovering from World War II. Concerned about how to serve drinks quickly enough to all the visitors, Finland commissioned the creation of a revolutionary new liquor drink that was both delicious and fast to serve—and so the first long drinks were born.

The Finnish Long Drink was founded by Finnish founders and friends Evan Burns, Sakari Manninen, Mikael Taipale and Ere Partanen – together with investors including Miles Teller, Kygo and Rickie Fowler. Their mission is to bring “the national drink of Finland” to America.

“We are proud to be bringing this signature aspect of Finland’s national happiness to Louisiana and we look forward to providing consumers with the invigorating and crisp taste of The Finnish Long Drink,” said co-founder, Sakari Manninen. “We chose to partner with Southern Glazer’s due to their extensive expertise in Louisiana, and this partnership will allow us to grow long lasting relationships with their connections, to ensure customers will be able to find The Finnish Long Drink in their favorite bars, restaurants and retailers statewide.”

The Finnish Long Drink was awarded top accolades including a Gold Medal (94 Rating) at the New York International Spirits Competition in 2019. It was recently named one of Shanken News’ Hot Brands and honored within the publication’s anticipated Impact Newsletter as one of 2022’s top performers in the spirits industry.

The Finnish Long Drink is distributed in 26 US markets, including California, Nevada, Arizona, Colorado, Texas, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Tennessee, Arkansas, Nebraska, Louisiana, Kentucky, Iowa, Wisconsin, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. It is easily available via Drizly and on thelongdrink.com. Further distribution markets are to be announced soon.

For more information please visit thelongdrink.com and follow on Instagram @longdrink.