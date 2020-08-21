Financial & Investment Services | Toups Wealth Management, LLC

Be prepared and take action when opportunity presents itself – Troy Toups, Founder

At Toups Wealth Management, LLC, every action and decision is made with the client’s best interest in mind. That’s not just because it’s their duty as a fiduciary wealth management firm, but because the financial advisors at Toups Wealth Management want to help every client pursue their goals and maximize their wealth. With over 20 years of experience, founder Troy Toups has guided clientele through the many highs and lows of the market by staying abreast of the latest shifts, trends and insights. That certainly hasn’t changed during the ongoing pandemic. Now more than ever, Toups and his team are refining and revamping their investment strategies to establish long term plans with the goal to help their clients feel more confident.

In what ways are you thriving and pushing forward as a business during COVID-19?

These are challenging times for any investor. Some of the most important decisions investors can make happen during uncertain times. We’re making sure our clients know that we’re controlling what we can control. We’ve been able to alleviate some of the anxiety by reminding our clients who own individual stocks that the companies we are investing in will be around for a long time, and when the markets are down, we are adding to these companies. We have learned that certain market disciplines implemented in the past have prepared us for the unexpected and rapid market decline. Market volatility will always exist, so it’s important to be prepared and take action when opportunity presents itself.

Are there any lessons you have learned? Any new technology you’ve embraced?

Communication and flexibility have been key with the office staff and our clients. Making sure the office runs smoothly and that clients are not left in the dark has been of utmost importance. Most of our business is face-to-face, appointment-based meetings. Out of consideration for our clients and staff, we switched to virtual meetings through Zoom, which we had not used prior. Having the ability to see us on the call seems to give the clients some relief, and we have been able to maintain our pre-COVID levels of availability and commitment to our clients.

What has been your experience with the change to remote working?

We’ve had staff physically available at the office since March, while others worked remotely. We have always had the flexibility to work remotely, but until recently, we have not done so for this extended period of time. It has been helpful to have someone at the office to ensure business is being processed in a timely manner. It has also been helpful to our staff who usually drive longer distances to work, since this has allowed us more time to work for our clients instead of spending time on the road. While working remotely can present challenges such as lack of cohesion or elongated response times between staff, we have found that daily Zoom meetings have eliminated this concern. The biggest drawback has been not being able to shake hands or give a hug.

Do you anticipate your business will change in any way when the community opens back up? If so, how?

I believe the cautious measures we have taken will continue. I’m sure we will hold more face-to-face meetings, but I do believe that since clients have had the opportunity to familiarize themselves with technology for online meetings, that will continue to be an option. We’ve had to cancel a few of our events this year, and we are looking forward to having those gatherings again. As long as we can continue to make adjustments, I believe Toups Wealth Management will be able to meet future challenges head on.

