Financial Advisor Earns CMFA Certification

METAIRIE — Financial advisor Ralph Leopold of Ralph Leopold and Associates, a financial advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, recently earned Certified Military Financial Advisor (CMFA) certification. Ameriprise Financial partnered with Dalton Education to create the CMFA certification, which equips financial advisors with “knowledge and expertise to help military members maximize resources and achieve their financial goals with confidence.”

Leopold completed the CMFA requirements, which include more than 40 hours of training and learning development modules. They are designed to “provide advisors a deep understanding of the unique life circumstances and the benefits available to service members, veterans and their families.”

Leopold graduated from University of New Orleans with a degree in business. He has more than 12 years of experience with Ameriprise Financial and over 25 in the financial services industry.