Finance Authority of New Orleans Hosts Developer Workshop

NEW ORLEANS – The Finance Authority of New Orleans will host the second workshop in a series of Developer Workshop Webinars on Friday, Aug. 28. The sessions are on various topics related to how developers can work with FANO to finance affordable housing in the city. Each Zoom session will run from 11 a.m. to noon on the last Friday of each month. Visit www.financeauthority.org for the full schedule and topics, or email RSVP.FANO@GMAIL.COM to be added to the invitation list. These workshops are free, but advance registration is required at Event Brite (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/developer-webinar-series-workshop-2-tickets-116794484447)

Registration closes at 9 a.m. August 28.

Who: Finance Authority of New Orleans

What: Developer Workshop Webinar

When: 11 a.m. -12 p.m. August 28

Where: Zoom (registration required)

Information at: www.FinanceAuthority.org