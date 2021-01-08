Finalists for BREW High-Stakes Pitch Competition Selected

BATON ROUGE — Three companies have been selected as finalists for the BREW 10 High-Stakes Pitch Competition, which is offering a $50,000 investment prize to the winning company at a hybrid virtual and in-person pitch event on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. The finalist companies are Omnidek, BioCAID and Relief Telemed.

Each of the three companies was selected after an initial pool of 57 total applicants was narrowed to nine semi-finalists by a team of judges with extensive knowledge and experience in identifying investment potential. Each of the nine semi-finalist companies submitted a detailed business plan for review before giving closed-door pitches to a panel of judges comprised of accredited investors, who selected the three finalists.

“Despite the many twists and turns this year has thrown at all of us, this pitch competition is still full of energy and potential from all of the companies that applied. This proves that the entrepreneurial scene in Louisiana is alive and well, and full of amazing companies doing great things,” said Bill Ellison, CEO of Innovation Catalyst. “The three companies that our judges selected are among the best we’ve seen, and the final competition later this month will undoubtedly be difficult to judge. No matter who wins, though, it’s abundantly clear that all of these companies are on the road to success.”

The High-Stakes Pitch Competition final will be available to attend virtually on Thursday, January 21, with limited in-person attendance available at the new River Center Branch Library. Tickets to attend in-person are available as a $50 add-on experience when registering for BREW 10 at www.celebratebrew.com. Virtual attendance is free, and is included with every standard BREW 10 registration.

The $50,000 investment prize is provided by a pool of experienced, accredited investors, and is managed jointly by Innovation Catalyst and the Red Stick Angels.

For more detailed information on the High-Stakes Pitch process, or for more information on BREW 10, visit www.celebratebrew.com.

BREW is produced by Nexus Louisiana and supported by Lucid, High Fidelity, Resilia, Stone Pigman, LSU Stephenson Department of Entrepreneurship & Information Systems, Venyu, Greater Baton Rouge Business Report, 225 Magazine, Power Pump Girls, Inc., JCW Creative Agency, RepCap, and the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge.