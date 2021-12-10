Final Four Organizers Sponsor Literacy Challenge for Area Students

Photo provided by the NCAA and New Orleans Final Four Local Organizing Committee

NEW ORLEANS – On Dec. 9, in honor of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Final Four coming to New Orleans, the NCAA and the New Orleans Final Four Local Organizing Committee tipped off a local reading challenge at Alice Harte Charter School. “Read to the Final Four” is a competition leading up to the Men’s Final Four that encourages second and third graders across the Greater New Orleans Area to focus on increasing their literacy.

The competition tipped off today at Alice Harte Charter School with a pep rally, reading sessions and activities with student-athletes from the Final Four Local Organizing Committee host institutions, Tulane University and University of New Orleans. The celebration was accompanied by the arrival of the Final Four Fam Jam, a basketball-themed truck that brings interactive promotions and pop-ups to various community events, spreading awareness and creating excitement for the 2022 NCAA Men’s Final Four coming to New Orleans in April.

The Read to the Final Four competition incentivizes students and teachers from elementary schools across the Greater New Orleans area to log their reading time. The top schools will be announced following the March Madness bracket, with the Top 68 schools, the Top 64 schools, the Top 32 schools, etc. until the Final Four schools have been identified as the reading champions. Each week of the competition, the top schools will be awarded prizes and books. At the conclusion of the challenge, the Final Four schools will be awarded a trophy, a field trip to the Final Four Fan Fest presented by Capital One at the Morial Convention Center and a monetary donation for books to their school.

For teachers to register their class, and to get more information on the Read to the Final Four, click here.