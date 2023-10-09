Final Call for Nominations: ‘Jefferson First’ Philanthropy Award

METAIRIE, La. – Jefferson Community Foundation has extended the deadline for nominations for the “Jefferson First” Philanthropy Award. The award aims to recognize an individual who is making a significant contribution to Jefferson Parish through philanthropic giving, time, actions, talents and dedication.

The award will recognize an individual who strives to make Jefferson Parish a better place through their service, compassion and impact to others. While nominees are not required to reside in Jefferson Parish, the work for which they are being honored must be for the benefit of the Jefferson Parish community.

“Nominees should set the standard for service to Jefferson Parish,” said JCF Executive Director Christine Briede. “Last year’s inaugural winner, William Henry Shane, set the bar pretty high, but we know there are many leaders out there demonstrating qualities of compassion and service to benefit our community.”

Nominations are open now through Oct. 20, 2023. A committee of community leaders from both the Eastbank and Westbank of Jefferson Parish will qualify nominees and select the inaugural recipient on the following criteria:

Their philanthropic endeavors

Degree to which nominees’ service/action has made a lasting impact on the Jefferson Parish community

Length and degree of the nominee’s service

Extent to which their action is considered “above and beyond”

Value and recognition of their action amongst their peers and community leaders

The recipient will be announced at the JCF Gala Celebration presented by the Feil Family Foundation on Nov. 3, 2023 at Chateau Golf & Country Club in Kenner, where JCF will also be celebrating 15 years of service for the parish.