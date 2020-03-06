Film Transportation Company Base Craft Acquires Hollywood Trucks

NEW ORLEANS — Film transportation equipment company Base Craft LLC announced the acquisition of Hollywood Trucks LLC, the Louisiana-based company that started with a handful of vehicles in 2007 and has grown into a fleet of hundreds today.

Base Craft was founded in Los Angeles in 2001 and established its New Orleans-area headquarters in 2006. It has since expanded its operations to Atlanta and Charleston with plans for further growth in other markets.

For the last 18 years, Base Craft has provided custom-built vehicles, talent and office trailers, generators and other on-site equipment for motion picture and television productions across the country. This recent expansion includes the assimilation of many Hollywood Trucks team members and expands the Base Craft fleet to more than 450 production vehicles.

Hollywood Trucks was founded in 2007 with the goal of providing the industry with eco-friendly transportation equipment and logistics. Hollywood Trucks maintained exclusive studio relationships in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Georgia with a fleet of over 200 units. In addition, Hollywood Trucks created the industry’s first talent trailer fully powered by clean energy. The company’s roster of clients includes local and national studios in addition to on-site support for big-budget blockbusters and on-going television series.

“Our goal in providing clean, reliable, energy-efficient, and state of the art industry-leading equipment continues to be our priority and core value at Base Craft,” said CEO Jeffrey Gowing. “We have always believed that our key to success is fostered by the relationships with our customers, employees, and drivers within our industry. We are excited to incorporate new technology in our overall green initiatives in the coming years.”