Fill Out Survey for 3rd Annual GNO Startup Report

NEW ORLEANS – The Lepage Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation at Tulane University is gathering data for its 3rd Annual Greater New Orleans Startup Report.

The report helps resource partners – like JEDCO – better understand the early stage economic landscape in Greater New Orleans. This research will build on past reports to help regional leaders better understand how New Orleans area businesses are recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. The data will equip local leaders to affect policy, attract investment, implement relevant programs, and measure success.

To fill out the survey, please visit gnostartupreport.com.

The deadline to complete this survey is March 19.