Fiery Crab Opens Restaurant in Chalmette

NEW ORLEANS – Lafayette, Louisiana-based Fiery Crab restaurant has announced the opening of its 14th location. The new spot, the fifth in the metro New Orleans area, is located at 8402 W. Judge Perez Drive. It’s available for dine-in, pick up or drive-thru orders.

“Since our opening, the warm embrace of the community has been truly exceptional,” said Victoria Crigan, vice president of operations at Fiery Crab, in a press release. “We are excited to continue allowing the power of great food to bring us all together.”

Fiery Crab serves boiled seafood served with signature sauces: Garlic Butter, Fiery Cajun and Fiery Special.