Fidelity’s P.O.W.E.R. Plates Raises $15K for Hospitality Foundation

L to R: Fidelity Bank VP - Financial Center Leader David Hymel, Fidelity Bank Chief Marketing Officer Tammy O'Shea, VP - Director of P.O.W.E.R. Liz Broekman, Fidelity Bank Chairman of the Board Katie Crosby, Fidelity Bank President & CEO Chris Ferris, Louisiana Hospitality Foundation Executive Director Jennifer Kelley, Neat Wines Operating Partner Juan Cazabon and Creole Cuisines Restaurant Concepts CEO Zeid Ammari.

NEW ORLEANS – Fidelity Bank said its third-annual P.O.W.E.R. Plates Program raised $15,000 for the Louisiana Hospitality Foundation.

This year, 67 women-led companies in New Orleans, the Northshore and Baton Rouge participated in an event that aims to drive business to women-led restaurants, hotels and bars across southeast Louisiana.

“This year was our most successful P.O.W.E.R. Plates Program ever,” said Elizabeth Broekman, Fidelity’s director of P.O.W.E.R., in a press release. “It’s an honor to raise awareness for and to present a check of $15,000 to the Louisiana Hospitality Foundation, which provides financial assistance for Louisiana’s hospitality industry workers during emergencies.

Throughout July, guests who visited any of the restaurants and bars enrolled in the program were able to choose a special dish or drink and have $1 donated to the foundation. Fidelity Bank matched donations up to $2,500.

“Women in Louisiana’s hospitality industry have tremendous talent and provide important leadership for the industry as a whole,” said LHF Executive Director Jennifer Kelley. “Programs like Fidelity Bank’s P.O.W.E.R. are crucial in bringing women to the forefront and highlighting their successes. The funds raised from this year’s program will undoubtedly benefit the amazing women in hospitality.”

This year’s event was sponsored by Neat Wines. Officials say plans are already underway for an expanded 2022 version of P.O.W.E.R. Plates.