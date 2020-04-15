Fidelity Provides Update on Relief Payments

NEW ORLEANS – From Fidelity Bank:

Fidelity Bank is Here For Good and Here for you! That’s why we want to provide you with information concerning the distribution of the relief payments that are part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, commonly referred to as the CARES Act.

Many Americans will be receiving Economic Impact Payments as soon as this week. To find out if you’re eligible, you may review the information HERE.

How You’ll Receive Your Payment

If you qualify, and filed a 2019 or 2018 tax return, your payment will appear automatically in your bank account, if the IRS has your account information on file. If the IRS doesn’t already have your account information on file, or if you did not file taxes in 2019 or 2018, you can submit your information at this Website. In addition, the IRS is expected to launch a tracker called “Get my Payment” this week that will allow you to track your check or change your information.

Deposit checks in just 1, 2, 3 using the Fidelity Mobile App!

If you receive a check, we recommend using the Fidelity Bank Mobile App to deposit your check from the comfort of your home using our mobile deposit feature. If you don’t already have the mobile app, download it HERE. Mobile deposit is simple, easy and fast. Deposit your check in just a few clicks:

Tap – Open Fidelity’s mobile banking app.

Snap – Take a picture of the front and back of the check you’re depositing (be sure all payees endorse the check).

Deposit – Securely deposit your check!

Deposit checks at the ATM!

All of of branch ATM’s accept envelope free deposits. You can swing by your branch and deposit your check at your convenience. See our branch locations HERE.

Find more information on how we’re helping our community manage COVID‐19 or to apply for a Paycheck Protection Program Loan, please click HERE.





