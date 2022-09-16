Fidelity Bank Wins National Award for P.O.W.E.R. Plates Initiative

NEW ORLEANS — From Fidelity Bank:

Fidelity Bank was honored by the American Bankers Association’s Brand Slam Awards at this week’s Annual Marketing Conference in Denver.

ABA’s panel of 52 credentialed marketing professionals judged hundreds of entries from elite banks of all sizes across the United States and awarded Fidelity for the Best Public Relations and Community Engagement campaign in the country for its P.O.W.E.R. Plates initiative. P.O.W.E.R. Plates is a monthlong celebration of women in the state’s hospitality industry held each July.

P.O.W.E.R. is Fidelity’s “Potential of Women Entrepreneurs Realized” (P.O.W.E.R.) program, which positively impacts thousands of female-owned businesses. The P.O.W.E.R. Plates goal is to raise awareness of, and drive business to, women-led restaurants in the southeast Louisiana region, as well as support LHF’s dedication of supporting hospitality industry workers through educational and crisis grants.

P.O.W.E.R. Plates mission is to help support this critical hospitality industry by driving business to these women-led restaurants which makes up a vital industry in our busy tourist state.” said Elizabeth Broekman, Fidelity Bank vice president and director of P.O.W.E.R. “We all need to support Louisiana’s hospitality industry workforce during times of personal crisis for our workers in such an important industry in Louisiana.”

The ABA marketing conference PR and Community Engagement Award is based on the entry which generates positive buzz and fosters goodwill in the community.

“Bank marketing is critical to driving growth and steering the organization’s entire customer experience,” said Jim Edrington, ABA’s chief member engagement officer. “These award winners each exhibited an exceptional ability to understand their customers’ needs and tailor their interactions accordingly.”

Each participating restaurant registered their “P.O.W.E.R.ful woman” to highlight, as well as a featured dish and/or drink. Each restaurant or bar also committed to donating $1 per unit sold during the month of July. Fidelity Bank committed to market the program, as well as match up to $2,500 of the giving dollars raised. The 2021 campaign greatly exceeded participation goals and raised nearly $20,000 in donations.