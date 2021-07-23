Fidelity to Sponsor Aug. 7 ‘White Linen Night’

Photo from Facebook

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Arts District New Orleans (ADNO), the organization that founded the popular White Linen Night, is pleased to announce that the event is back this year, and will take place on Aug. 7, in conjunction with the First Saturday art walk. This year’s event is presented by new sponsor Fidelity Bank and will take place from 6-9 p.m. on the 300-600 blocks of Julia Street in the New Orleans’ historic Warehouse Arts District and will also include museums and institutions in the immediate area. The 20 contemporary art galleries and institutions which compose the Arts District are eager to welcome guests back to visit and view their exhibitions in person at this highly-anticipated annual event. Guests are strongly encouraged to don their white linen while strolling down Julia St., visit the galleries, enjoy food and drink from local vendors, and art-centered street activations.

Each gallery will present new exhibitions, with world-class art installations from the talented artists represented. In addition to the Julia Street art walk event, member galleries off-Julia will also welcome guests, and area institutions The Contemporary Arts Center (CAC) and The Ogden Museum of Southern art will also open their doors and unveil new exhibitions. As the event closes, guests are invited and encouraged to make their way to White Linen Night Party, After Dark, an after-party event presented by the CAC which goes until 11 p.m.

“White Linen Night has been part of the Arts District calendar for 27 years,” says Leslie-Claire Spillman, ADNO President. “While the events of the last 15 months have presented some challenges for this year’s event, we are grateful that with this new partnership with Fidelity Bank, we are able to welcome guests back to the district for the event we all know and love; a night of food, drink, fun, and most importantly ART. Join us for the art walk from 6-9 p.m. and then keep the party going into the night at the CAC, or drink and dine at the many incredible eateries and watering holes in the beautiful Arts District.”

“Fidelity Bank is proud to sign on as title sponsor and present White Linen night this year,” says Chris Ferris, President and CEO of Fidelity Bank. “For 113 years, we’ve supported art and culture in New Orleans. Our mission is to be Here for Good and ourcommunity partner, ADNO is certainly doing good by making sure this signature event returns to the streets of New Orleans for 2021. Fidelity Bank supports the many local galleries and artists that make up the art district of New Orleans and we look forward to a fantastic Fidelity Bank White Linen Night.”

For more information on participating galleries and institutions, and event details visit www.artsdistrictneworleans.com.

In addition to title sponsor, Fidelity Bank, this event is made possible by the generous support of the Downtown Development District New Orleans and Event Restroom of Gretna.