Fidelity Bank, WDSU Sponsor $5,000 Home Office Makeover Giveaway

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS – Fidelity Bank and WDSU have teamed up to reward one local New Orleans-area winner a $5,000 home office makeover.

The percentage of those working from home has skyrocketed in 2020 due to the COVID crisis and experts don’t see that trend stopping. According to Global Workplace Analytics, it’s estimated that up to 30% of the workforce will be working from home multiple days a week by the end of 2021.

Those wishing to enter the drawing can submit their entry at https://www.wdsu.com/article/home-makeover-contest/34395987. The winner will be chosen via random drawing after the contest entry period closes on Thursday, Dec. 10.

“As the COVID crisis continues, most of us are spending more time in our home offices or creating new workspaces in our homes to work from,” said Fidelity Bank CEO and president Chris Ferris. “With this contest in partnership with WDSU, we want to help someone upgrade their home workspace by giving them $5,000 for a home office makeover.”

For the full list of rules, click here.