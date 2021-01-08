Fidelity Bank, WDSU Award $5,000 Prize for Home Office Makeover

L to R: Fidelity Bank President & CEO Chris Ferris, contest winner Joe Franklin and Fidelity Bank Chief Marketing Officer Tammy O’Shea.

NEW ORLEANS – Fidelity Bank and WDSU have awarded a $5,000 prize to Joe Franklin, the winner of their home office makeover contest. With millions of people working from home due to the COVID-19 crisis, Fidelity Bank and WDSU have teamed up to produce a contest that will make the experience a little bit better. “As the COVID crisis continues, most of us are spending more time in our home offices or creating new workspaces in our homes to work from,” said Fidelity Bank CEO and President Chris Ferris.