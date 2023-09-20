Fidelity Bank to Open 2 New Branches, Including First in Lafayette

NEW ORLEANS – Fidelity Bank announced it will open two new branches in south Louisiana. The 115-year-old institution aims to unveil its first location in Lafayette in the fall of 2024. It will be located at at 1420 Camelia Boulevard in the River Ranch neighborhood. Much sooner, Fidelity will open its second Baton Rouge location at 6920 Bluebonnet Boulevard. The branch opens this month and will celebrate its grand opening on Dec. 1.

In addition, Fidelity Bank’s Metairie Road location recently underwent an extensive $1 million remodel and is set to hold a grand reopening celebration on Sept. 29.

Fidelity was recently announced as the official financial institution of the Baton Rouge Zydeco, a team in the Federal Prospects Hockey League.

“Fidelity Bank is committed to expanding across Louisiana to serve more customers in more communities,” said Fidelity Bank President and CEO Chris Ferris in a press release. “As we look to the future, we want to be the bank of choice for all Louisianans.”

Founded in 1908, Fidelity Bank is a mutual financial institution chartered by the state of Louisiana. It has approximately $1 billion in assets.