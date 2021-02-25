Fidelity Bank to Open Branch in the Garden District

NEW ORLEANS – Fidelity Bank has announced plans to open a new branch at The Rink Shopping Center on Prytania Street. Officials are targeting an opening date of August 2021.

Fidelity, founded in 1908, said the newly-renovated 2,100-square-foot space will “focus on more personalized banking for a true Uptown neighborhood experience.”

The new branch will join other New Orleans local businesses in The Rink such as Still Perkin’ Coffee Shop, Eleanor Farnsworth of Latter & Blum Realtors and Garden District Bookshop. Fully-automated solutions as well as full-service bankers will be available to service the needs of individual and business clients. Currently, Fidelity Bank has an ATM on-site at The Rink.

The Rink’s history dates back to 1884 when it was built as a roller rink and attraction for visitors to the Cotton Exposition.

“Our newly planned Garden District location will have a distinctly New Orleans feel and will have a heavy focus on neighborhood banking,” Fidelity Bank President and CEO Chris Ferris said. “We’re committed to building relationships throughout the area we service, and our entire banking team is excited to add this new location Uptown.”