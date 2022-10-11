Fidelity Bank P.O.W.E.R. Plates Program Raises $21K for Hospitality Workers

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS – Fidelity Bank and the Louisiana Hospitality Foundation announced that the fourth-annual P.O.W.E.R. Plates Program — a month-long, statewide celebration of women in the hospitality industry — raised $21,000 for local hospitality workers.

This year, LHF and Fidelity Bank increased the total amount raised by 40% through the expansion of participating women-led companies in New Orleans, the Northshore and Baton Rouge. Sponsored by Neat Wines, the program’s goal is to raise awareness and drive business to women-led restaurants, hotels and bars across South Louisiana as the hospitality industry continues to bounce back from its recent challenges.

“This year was our most successful P.O.W.E.R. Plates Program ever,” said Elizabeth Broekman, Fidelity Bank Director of P.O.W.E.R. “It’s an honor to raise funds for the Louisiana Hospitality Foundation which provides financial assistance for Louisiana’s hospitality industry workers during emergencies.”

During the month of July, guests who visited any of the 50-plus restaurants and bars enrolled in the program were able to choose the special P.O.W.E.R. Plates featured dish or beverage and have $1 donated to the Louisiana Hospitality Foundation. Fidelity Bank matched donations up to $2,500. This year’s grand total of $21,000 is a new record for the annual program launched 5 years ago.

“Having female leaders in Louisiana’s hospitality industry is not only critical to the career advancement of women, but stands to generate broader societal impacts,” said LHF Executive Director Jamie P. Hall. “We love programs like Fidelity Bank’s P.O.W.E.R. Women need role models and we are thrilled to put the spotlight on the ones right here in our community.”

Both organizations are looking forward to the 2023 version of P.O.W.E.R. Plates.