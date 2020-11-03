Fidelity Bank Opens New Branch and Corporate Offices

NEW ORLEANS – On. Nov. 2, Fidelity Bank officials officially opened the bank’s new corporate headquarters and its newest branch in downtown New Orleans at 353 Carondelet Street, a historic building once occupied by the former Union Savings & Loan.

The building at 353 Carondelet Street was originally built in 1850 and designed by architect George Purves as part of a row of eight commercial buildings historically known as Union Row. In 1958, the building was redesigned by August Perez & Associates and took its current mid-century modern form.

Fidelity moved its corporate headquarter from Place St Charles to the second floor at 353 Carondelet. The first floor now serves as a new full-service bank branch featuring personal consultative service by experienced bankers and also highlighting fully automated solutions that meet the varying needs of a modern diverse client base.

“We’ve been committed to the city of New Orleans and the Gulf South for 112 years,” said Fidelity Bank President and CEO Chris Ferris. “Now, we have our own property for our corporate headquarters in the heart of downtown New Orleans, and we completed these massive renovations respectful of the mid-century design and to preserve the cultural history.”

“Both Mary Martin and I appreciate the uniqueness of this building featuring a mid-century design in the New Orleans CBD,” said developer and RAMM Real Estate President Richard Roth, owner of the property. “We are elated that Fidelity will be here for good and will repurpose the property as a corporate headquarters providing a beautiful new workspace for team members and a new state-of-the-art bank to serve local businesses and residents.”

Fidelity’s architect for this multimillion-dollar restoration was Trapolin Peer, which specializes in sensitive historic renovations. The construction company was Ryan Gootee General Contractors.