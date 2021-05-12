Fidelity Bank, La. Hospitality Foundation Launch ‘P.O.W.E.R. Plates’ Program

Photo from Facebook

NEW ORLEANS — Fidelity Bank and the Louisiana Hospitality Foundation are looking for restaurants to participate in the July “P.O.W.E.R. Plates” program, which will promote women-led businesses during the slow summer season and raise funds for the LHF.

The four-week event, beginning July 1, is part of Fidelity’s “Potential of Women Entrepreneurs Realized” (P.O.W.E.R.) program. So far, more than 25 women-led restaurants are participating.

“The New Orleans hospitality industry and its workers are experiencing unprecedented stress this year,” said Elizabeth Broekman, Fidelity Bank vice president and director of P.O.W.E.R., in a release. “The Plates mission is to help support this critical industry by driving business to the restaurants. In addition, we are raising awareness of the Louisiana Hospitality Foundation mission of supporting Louisiana’s hospitality industry workforce through this crisis.”

Registrants may also make a donation to support the Louisiana Hospitality Foundation. Fidelity Bank will match the donation up to $2,500.

“Women in the New Orleans hospitality industry have a tremendous impact on not only our city, but our entire state,” said LHF Executive Director Jennifer Kelley. “Programs like Fidelity Bank’s P.O.W.E.R. program are crucial in bringing women to the forefront and highlighting their successes and P.O.W.E.R. Plates is the perfect way to showcase these amazing women.”

For more information, a list of participating restaurants and more, visit POWERPlates2020.