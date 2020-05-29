Fidelity Bank, La. Hospitality Foundation Celebrate Women in Hospitality

NEW ORLEANS — Fidelity Bank and the Louisiana Hospitality Foundation will celebrate women in the hospitality industry with the launch of their annual P.O.W.E.R. Plates campaign. The eight-week celebration (beginning June 1, 2020) of women in the hospitality industry is part of Fidelity’s “Potential of Women Entrepreneurs Realized” program. This year, 18 women-led restaurants and Fidelity Bank P.O.W.E.R members are participating in the giving program. The goal of the program is to raise awareness and drive business to women-led restaurants in the New Orleans area during this especially difficult time.

“The New Orleans hospitality industry and their workers are experiencing unprecedented stress this year. The P.O.W.E.R. Plates mission is to help support this critical industry and to give away gift cards that may be used later,” said Elizabeth Broekman, Fidelity Bank Associate Vice President and Director of P.O.W.E.R. “In addition, we’re raising awareness for the Louisiana Hospitality Foundation which provides support for Louisiana’s hospitality industry workforce during emergencies such as the ongoing COVID crisis.”

Each week during the sweepstakes period (June 1 to July 31, 2020) two participating restaurants will be the P.O.W.E.R. Plates featured restaurants. Fidelity Bank will randomly select two winners from all sweepstakes registrants to each win one (1) $50 gift card from one of the featured restaurants. Registrants may also choose to make donations in tribute to a powerful woman in hospitality that will support the Louisiana Hospitality Foundation. Fidelity Bank will match donations up to $2,500.00.

“Women in the New Orleans hospitality industry have tremendous talent and provide important leadership for the industry as a whole,” said LHF Executive Director Jennifer Kelley. “Programs like Fidelity Bank’s P.O.W.E.R. are crucial in bringing women to the forefront and highlighting their successes, and P.O.W.E.R. Plates is the perfect way to showcase these amazing women in hospitality.”

For more information, a list of participating restaurants and more, visit www.power-plates.com.





