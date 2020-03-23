Fidelity Bank Issues 90-Day Payment Deferment

NEW ORLEANS – Fidelity Bank has announced a 90-day payment deferment for all loan clients effective immediately as a response to the COVID-19 crisis. Additionally, Fidelity will waive late payment fees, waive early withdrawal penalties on certificates of deposits and pause negative credit reporting through June 2020.

To request a loan deferral, Fidelity Bank clients must fill out a short form available on the bank’s website. All local clients will be automatically approved once the form is submitted. Investor-owned mortgage loans are excluded at this time.



Bank branch lobby hours will be suspended until further notice. Fidelity Bank customers will still have full access the bank’s drive-thru facilities during normal business hours and to the bank’s ATMs and Integrated Teller machines for routine transactions. Lobbies will be available by appointment only.



“COVID-19 has brought a lot of uncertainty to our world right now so we felt it was appropriate to ease Fidelity Bank customers by placing a 90-day payment deferment on all loans, waiving late fees for customers and pausing negative credit reporting,” said Chris Ferris, Fidelity Bank president and CEO. “With these steps in place, we hope to ease some of the worries our customers face during this ongoing crisis.”



Fidelity Bank also announced a $25,000 donation to the United Way of Southeast Louisiana Hospitality Cares program, in collaboration with community partner, Louisiana Hospitality Foundation. Fidelity Bank is also doubling its annual donations to 58 nonprofit community partners.





