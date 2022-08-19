Fidelity Bank Helps Fund Repairs to Habitat Homes

Homeowner Valerie Thornton Bartholomew (seated in wheelchair) smiles as she accepts a check from New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Marguerite Oestreicher (back left), Jill Droge with Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (back center) and Fidelity Bank President and CEO and NOAHH Board Member Chris Ferris (back right).

NEW ORLEANS — On Aug. 16, Fidelity Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas toured the repairs they funded as part of their investment in New Orleans and affordable home ownership. The tour included presentations of giant, symbolic checks to New Orleans homeowners. Homeowner Valerie Thornton Bartholomew at 1115 N. Roman Street received a much-needed ramp for her home, and homeowner Betty Kennedy at 4818 Copernicus Street received a new roof after losing her previous roof in Hurricane Ida. The investment in both homes totaled more than $14,000.

“Because of this donation, we were able to provide crucial repairs to elderly homeowners in need,” said Marguerite Oestreicher of New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity. “We are grateful that both Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas and Fidelity recognize the importance of affordable home ownership and have made this investment in New Orleans.”

NOAHH is an independent nonprofit affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International. Its mission is to “responsibly build communities where families can thrive, in homes they can afford.”