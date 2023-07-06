Fidelity Bank Celebrates 115th Anniversary

In 2020, Fidelity Bank officials officially opened the bank’s new corporate headquarters and its newest branch in downtown New Orleans at 353 Carondelet Street, a historic building once occupied by the former Union Savings & Loan.

NEW ORLEANS – Fidelity Bank is celebrating its 115-year anniversary with special deposit rate promotions, community events and other activities.

Founded in 1908, the bank has grown to manage $1 billion in assets. It offers an array of financial services, including ​​personal banking, mortgage lending and commercial lending.

“We are thrilled to celebrate our 115-year anniversary and reflect on the progress we have made over the years,” said Chris Ferris, the bank’s president and CEO, in a press release. “We are grateful to our clients, team members, and the community for their unwavering support, which has been instrumental in our success. As we look to the future, we remain committed to providing exceptional financial services and supporting the growth and development of the community.”

Visit Fidelity online to learn more.