Ferachi Takes the Reins at McGlinchey Stafford

NEW ORLEANS – McGlinchey Stafford has announced that Michael D. Ferachi became the firm’s new managing member on Jan. 1.

Previously serving as senior operations manager for the firm, Ferachi has worked closely with predecessor Rodolfo “Rudy” J. Aguilar Jr. to lead McGlinchey over the past two years as part of the firm’s succession planning strategy.

“I am honored and grateful to serve the firm and our clients in this new role,” said Ferachi. “Between hurricanes here in Louisiana and powering through the pandemic in all of our offices, our team has proven that we can overcome any challenge as we continue to grow strategically and deliver excellent legal services to the clients who depend on us.”

Ferachi will lead the firm into a new era with an initiative called #McGlincheyForward. This initiative will focus on positive change through continuing the firm’s growth strategy, strengthening the firm’s inclusive culture, empowering the firm’s employees, and surpassing clients’ expectations.

“Michael is the right leader for McGlinchey as we begin to navigate 2021,” said Aguilar. “His leadership will help guide us through whatever challenges may lie ahead so that we can continue to capitalize on opportunities for growth.”