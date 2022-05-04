Female Focus

This month we are focusing on women, not only in the pages of Biz New Orleans, but throughout other magazines by Renaissance Publishing.

In New Orleans Magazine this month, we honor our annual Top Female Achievers, women who are making a difference across the community in the business and nonprofit realms. I invite you to read about these 11 ladies who make up the class of 2022. Visit MyNewOrleans.com for more information.

The current issue of Acadiana Profile (our regional magazine based in Lafayette) not only published its annual trail-blazers (a section devoted to profiling individuals who are making a mark on their profession in the Acadiana region) but it also has a section spotlighting women who lead in the community and within their industry. You can read more about these five trailblazers and six women at AcadianaProfile.com.

As you continue to read through the pages of Biz New Orleans, our cover story this month highlights the women leading the region’s chamber organizations. With the leadership change at the New Orleans and Jefferson Chambers this year, the business community now has four top females in executive positions. Sandra (New Orleans) and Ruth (Jefferson) join Elizabeth (St. Bernard) and long-time executive Lacey Osborne (St. Tammany) as leaders of our region’s chamber members.

In addition to this month’s cover story, we dedicate a segment of the magazine to profiles on Women to Watch, an annual section highlighting professional women in the community.

Continuing with the focus on women, over 80% of our staff is female and their leadership throughout the company is extraordinary. They are all excellent professionals and make our business better.

Finally, this month I salute all mothers. May 8 is Mother’s Day and we should celebrate all those in our lives that encourage and help foster the next generation.