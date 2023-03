Felipe’s Taqueria to Break Ground on First Metairie Location

Rendering provided by Felipe's

METAIRIE, La. — Felipe’s Taqueria will be breaking ground on a new location at 2004 Metairie Road at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 30. The popular local Mexican restaurant will occupy a 3,000-square-foot space that also features an outdoor patio and green space.

Felipe’s also has locations in the French Quarter, Uptown and Mid-City.