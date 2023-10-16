Felipe’s Taqueria Now Open on Metairie Road

NEW ORLEANS – A new location of Felipe’s Taqueria is now open at 2004 Metairie Road. The $1.5 million, 3,000-square-foot restaurant was designed by Mouton Long Turner Architects. Carriere-Stumm Construction was the builder. Butler Holding, a real estate investment and development firm, partnered in the project.

“We’ve had our eyes set on this location for some time,” said Pike Howard, Felipe’s co-owner, in a press release. “We look forward to connecting and serving the Metairie community and just being a part of this great parish.”

The new location is one of seven active Felipe’s locations, including three in Orleans Parish, two in Florida, and the original spot in Cambridge, Mass. All are fast-casual concepts serving tacos, burritos, nachos and margaritas.

The new restaurant has a U-shaped bar along with an outdoor patio with touch screen kiosks for ordering food and drinks. Booths are quipped with charging stations for electronic devices.

“It’s truly the Felipe’s of the future,” said Howard. “We worked hard to design a concept that felt new and fresh, with nods to modern Mexico, while still giving it that neighborhood feel. We want this to be your favorite place to unwind, to have a working lunch or just to bring the whole family for a fuss-free meal without compromising on quality. We are thrilled to be in Metairie and look forward to serving our newest patrons.”

Felipe’s Metairie hours are 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.