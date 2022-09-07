Felipe’s Taqueria Hosts Annual Fiesta Fest on Mexican Independence Day

NEW ORLEANS — All locations of Felipe’s Mexican Taqueria will host Fiesta Fest on Sept. 16 in celebration of the cultural observance of Mexican Independence Day. The festivities will include food, music and entertainment. Fiesta Fest commemorates the independence of Mexican and Central American countries, many of which celebrate their national sovereignty in September during National Hispanic Heritage month. “New Orleans has a long history of influence and exchange with Latin American culture, which is why the Felipe’s team continues to honor that relationship with our authentic cuisine and recipes, influenced by several regions of Mexico and Central America. Many of our team members are from this region and Fiesta Fest is an event that we put on with pride to celebrate the new generations of Latinos who call New Orleans home,” said Milton Orellana, culinary manager for Felipe’s New Orleans locations.