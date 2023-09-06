Felipe’s Partners with Tulane Quarterback Michael Pratt

The Felipe’s team and Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt recently hosted a meet and greet dinner for several Son of a Saint mentees and mentors.

NEW ORLEANS – Felipe’s Taqueria announced that it has partnered with Tulane University quarterback Michael Pratt for the 2023-2024 football season.

“Michael is a familiar face to our Uptown team. He was ordering a burrito one afternoon, and we started talking about him becoming Felipe’s first NIL partner,” said Lon Nichols, the restaurant’s HR director. “We have been longtime supporters of Tulane athletics, and it’s great that we can now work directly with the student-athletes. Michael is a fan of Felipe’s, and we are big fans of his.”

The Felipe’s team and Pratt are both supporters of Son of a Saint, a New Orleans-based mentorship program focused on serving fatherless young men. They worked together to celebrate the launch of the school year and football season by hosting a meet and greet dinner with several SOAS mentees and mentors.

“I always want to find ways to make a positive impact in the communities that have been so good to me. I’m excited to partner with Felipe’s and honored to represent Tulane and my teammates with this new partnership,” said Pratt. “Being able to build a partnership that includes things like this Son of a Saint dinner is so special to me because they’re an organization dedicated to mentorship and making a difference with the next generation, and I want to work with brands and businesses that are invested in the same things. I can’t wait to continue this work with Felipe’s and collaborate on future events and initiatives together.”

“We continue to be both amazed and grateful for the ways in which our partners show up to support our young men. The connection between our friends at Felipe’s and Michael Pratt, along with the Tulane University Football Team, demonstrates the power of community and how together we can all make real impact,” said Son of a Saint Founder and CEO Bivian “Sonny” Lee III. “In addition to the resources, mentorship, and opportunities that everyone brings to the table, this collaboration also helps shape a brighter and more promising future for our Son of a Saint family. We’re looking forward to all that’s still yet to come as we inspire, uplift, and empower our mentees.”

In related news, the Felipe’s Burrito Gun has returned to Tulane’s Yulman Stadium. The device, said to be the only one of its kind, took a two-year hiatus but after some repairs was back in action for the Green Wave’s season opener.