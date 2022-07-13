Felipe’s Closing on Sundays to Give Staff a Day of Rest

Photo courtesy of Felipe's

NEW ORLEANS — The owners of Felipe’s Mexican Taqueria recently announced that they will be closing all of the restaurant’s locations on Sundays to provide employees a day of rest each week. A spokesperson said that the pandemic dramatically reduced the company’s workforce and management “knew that something had to be done as businesses large and small don’t function without committed happy people working behind the scenes.”

“We want our team members to say simply that we are a great place to work and they feel valued,” said Felipe’s director of finance and development Pike Howard in a press release. “They know where they have been and where they are going. It is our belief that a happier team, means a better product, a better guest experience, and ultimately growth. Succeeding at this ensures success not just now, but in the future.”

The first Felipe’s opened more than 15 years ago on Calhoun Street, and now the owners operate seven locations spread across Louisiana, Florida and Maryland. The restaurants are known for “made-from-scratch Mexican cuisine and hand-squeezed margaritas.”

Felipe’s restaurants will continue to operate normal hours Monday through Saturday (hours differ by location) with a daily happy hour from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.