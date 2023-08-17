Feil Signs Lease with Accounting and Advisory Firm at Lakeway

METAIRIE (press release) – The Feil Organization, a national real estate investment firm, announced that it has signed a 15,508-square-foot lease with Carr, Riggs and Ingram CPAs and Advisors, an accounting and advisory services firm, at Two Lakeway, a 19-story Class A tower within the Lakeway Complex in Metairie, La. The firm will occupy the 14th floor for 10 years.

“We’re proud to welcome Carr, Riggs and Ingram CPAs and Advisors to Lakeway,” said Colette Wharton, regional director at the Feil Organization. “Driven by our recent strategic investments, Lakeway is a centerpiece of the regional office market with top-of-the-line space, a hotel, fitness center, conference center and various dining options.”

“We are excited to join this premiere space in the Lakeway Complex. This new office space will accomplish our goal of having a contiguous space design that will promote collaboration, teaming and efficiency,” said Kathleen Zuniga, a partner at Carr, Riggs & Ingram. “Our 14th floor location provides an iconic view of both the New Orleans city skyline and Lake Pontchartrain while hosting a combination of private offices, open work areas, a wellness room, conference rooms, and zoom rooms with video conferencing capabilities. Additionally, a planned large gathering room/recreation area connected to the kitchen in the far triangular point of the building overlooking Lake Pontchartrain will host café-style tables, lounge areas, a large screen TV, ping pong and foosball.”

Carr, Riggs and Ingram CPAs and Advisors serve clients in all 50 states. Headquartered in Enterprise, Alabama, it has offices in 12 states and one in Mexico.

Two Lakeway is a 19-story, 449,309-square-foot office building located along Northern Causeway Boulevard in Metairie, Louisiana. Built in 1984, the Class A tower is part of the Lakeway Complex, a trio of Class-A office towers owned by the Feil Organization. The Feil Organization has recently invested in modernizing the office complex. Lakeway hosts numerous amenities, including a Marriott Hotel, cutting-edge Premier Fitness health club, restaurant, cafe, coffee shop, copy shop, conference center and a sundry shop.

The Feil Organization was represented by Bruce Sossaman of Corporate Realty and Dale Kahhr of Newmark represented Carr, Riggs and Ingram CPAs and Advisors.