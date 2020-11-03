Feeling Thankful

As we enter November, the month of Thanksgiving, I look at this year, like most of you, as one we would like to skip. However, if we did, we would have never been able to celebrate some special family events. I need to give thanks for many blessings God has graced us with, during this pandemic and the record-breaking hurricane season. We all know there has been a lot of distractions to pull us away form the normalcy that we all want to enjoy but reflecting on the many things that have happened this year makes me thankful in so many ways.

This year, our family celebrated a third wedding with our daughter, Mallary, marrying Ryan in June. In September, we received great news that our daughter, Miranda, and her husband Paul are expecting in April 2021. Our daughter, Malayne, who lives in Virginia, welcomed her husband, Jake, back home in October from deployment and they are now preparing for Navy relocation to Corpus Christi, Texas, later this month. Happily, this brings them closer to New Orleans.

In addition to all these wonderful life events, we celebrated birthdays, anniversaries and socially distant family gatherings, along with Zoom calls, which are becoming fun family events.

This year has made me even more aware of how important family is and the need to treasure every moment I have with those that surround me. When I have been down at my lowest during this time looking to the future with family has lifted my spirits. It is in those moments that I give thanks to God for the love of family in my life.

Until we can celebrate together, I encourage you to be thankful for what you have and make the most of every day.