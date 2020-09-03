Feeling Stressed? Check out the Online Mental Health Town Hall Sept. 14

The COVID-19 pandemic has flooded our lives with a painful glut of anxiety. On any given day, I bounce around from panicking about my financial security, my isolation, how in the hell will I evacuate a hurricane, to fears of dying a painful death alone in a hospital. And that’s not even adding the layer of how parents are dealing with shouldering work, schooling children and Zoom meetings all at the same time.

We all know too well that when not managed properly stress can be crippling. A study recently released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that more than 40% of Americans are struggling with mental health amid the pandemic.

To open a discussion about this stress, a New Orleans mental health town hall, sponsored by The Renaudin Foundation, will be held on Monday, Sept. 14 at 10 a.m. The online discussion will be streamed on Facebook and NOLA.com and is open to everyone.

Topics will include children’s mental health, the long-term impact of mental health struggles amid disasters and the effect of racism on mental health, particularly among children. Experts will also address your questions.

Submit a question for panelists anonymously using this form.

The panel consists of three New Orleans-area experts: Dr. Charles Figley, director of the Tulane Trauma Institute and expert on disaster-related mental health; Dr. Samantha Francois, executive director of the Tulane School of Social Work who researches adolescent development and resilience in Black populations; and Dr. Michelle B. Moore, an associate professor of clinical psychiatry at LSU Health New Orleans who specializes in complex trauma and infant, child and adolescent mental health.

Jon Renaudin started The Renaudin Foundation as a way to help people thrive in an increasingly challenging society.

“Even when we are at our best – making good decisions, treating others fairly, taking care of our families and ourselves – the best path forward isn’t always clear,” says Renaudin. “Add in a crisis or three, and things can get really murky.”

The foundation’s website offers critical resources for those who might be struggling with such issues as mental health, employment, housing, health and safety or animal welfare.

Last week, Renaudin Foundation provided the Cajun Navy with 5,000 face masks as they set off to help in the wake of Hurricane Laura. Additionally, Renaudin Foundation pledged $500 toward State Rep. Aimee Freeman’s effort to provide diapers, tampons and sanitary napkins to Hurricane Laura evacuees in need.

Earlier this summer, Renaudin worked with New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity to provide Habitat homeowners with PPE and cleaning supplies. Many Habitat homebuyers work in essential services and were lacking adequate supplies of PPE.

“Our mission is simple,” says Vanessa Dueñas, the foundation’s executive director, “to help people advance and provide them with the tools and information they need to live their best lives possible.”

How You Can Help?

The Renaudin Foundation is a conduit to help the individuals and organizations in our community that need support. The foundation is always looking for partners. Contact Renaudin Foundation to discuss ways you can help.