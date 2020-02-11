Feds Spending $13.4 Million on Port of South Louisiana

WASHINGTON – The Department of Transportation (DOT) is awarding a $13.4 million grant to the Port of South Louisiana in LaPlace to fund the Globalplex Multi-Modal Connections Project.

U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote a letter of support for funding for the project, which was awarded through the new Port Infrastructure Grant Program. This Louisiana project was one of 55 awarded throughout the nation.

The project is expected to bring major repairs to current infrastructure, expanding the facility’s useful life for more than 20 years. It will also improve efficiency standards, allowing smoother vessel transportation and promoting agricultural exports within the state.

“Louisiana’s ports are vital to ensure a thriving economy,” said Cassidy. “This grant provides improvements to the Port of South Louisiana that will foster economic growth and vessel efficiency on the Mississippi River.”

“Our ports are an integral component of our Nation’s economic success,” said Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao. “As the Administration continues to invest in America’s infrastructure, this program will further modernize and improve the efficiency of our waterways.”

Cassidy’s office said the grant will fund the construction of a heavy load capacity floor in an existing bulk cargo warehouse, conveyor improvements, rehabilitation improvements on one of the park’s access roads, a rail spur connection, and a new dock access road and bridge to support the movement of heavy cargo at the Globalplex facility.





