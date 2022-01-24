Faubourg Brewing Partners with N.O. Mardi Gras Indian Council

NEW ORLEANS — Faubourg Brewing Company will launch a special edition 12-pack of premium lager and a commemorative poster in partnership with the New Orleans Mardi Gras Indian Council to celebrate the legacy and heritage of the Mardi Gras Indians during the 2022 Carnival season. All proceeds will benefit the council, which is composed of chiefs from more than a dozen tribes that work together to support local education initiatives, youth development and the preservation of Mardi Gras Indian heritage.

This special edition of Faubourg’s flagship beer — available in stores throughout the region — features new, Mardi Gras Indian-themed artwork. There will also be a limited-run commemorative poster for sale on the Faubourg Brewing website.

“The New Orleans Mardi Gras Indians are woven into the very fabric of our city’s culture, heritage and community,” said Gayle Benson, owner of Faubourg Brewing Company, in a press release. “Their legacy and contributions have helped make Mardi Gras a cultural revolution that is unrivaled anywhere else in the world. Through this partnership, we are not only investing in preserving the history of the Mardi Gras Indians, but also ensuring this vital community element continues for generations to come.”

The limited-edition pack of Faubourg Lager will be available for purchase during the Carnival season. And future collaborations between the brewer and the council are in the works.

“The history of the Mardi Gras Indians is the history of New Orleans, and through this partnership, we will be able to tell our story for years to come,” said Bertrand Butler, the council’s founder and executive director. “Our culture bearers are the essence that helps make Mardi Gras and other events around the city so distinct and vibrant. We hope that this partnership will serve as a beacon to get other businesses involved in preserving the people and places that make New Orleans what it is.”

For more information, visit faubourgbrewery.com.