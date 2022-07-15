Fat Boy’s Pizza to Open July 19 in Mandeville

Photo courtesy of Fat Boy's Pizza

MANDEVILLE, La. — The second Fat Boy’s Pizza location on the Northshore will open its doors at noon on Tuesday, July 19 at The Shops at 1200 West (1200 West Causeway Approach) in Mandeville. A ribbon-cutting featuring local dignitaries will take place at 11:30 a.m.

“Given the success of our Covington location, Mandeville was a no-brainer,” said Fat Boy’s Pizza owner Gabe Corchiani in a press release. “The community has asked for this and we are excited to give it to them. The Mandeville location is easy to access and in a high-traffic area.”

The restaurant, known for 30-inch pizzas, debuted in 2019 in Old Metairie. Mandeville will mark the sixth Fat Boy’s Pizza location. There are also outlets in Baton Rouge, Covington, New Orleans (the French Quarter) and Hattiesburg, Miss. The Metairie-based company has plans for a multi-unit expansion in Houston.

“Our brand is a fun, family-oriented one,” Vice President of Brand Development Chad Collura said. “There is nothing else like it anywhere. We can’t wait to introduce it to Mandeville.”

Restaurant veteran Melissa Flanders has been named operating partner of the Mandeville location.

“Our top priorities are a superior product and above-average customer service,” Flanders said. “Tie that in with our intense community involvement and you’ll find a great combination that young professionals, families and sports teams can enjoy visit after visit.”

Boasting the “world’s biggest slice,” Fat Boy’s Pizza also has appetizers, a full bar (including daiquiris that can be purchased by the gallon) and a contest that pits customers against themselves as they try to consume a two-foot slice of pizza in less than seven minutes.