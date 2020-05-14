Fat Boy’s Pizza Expands to Baton Rouge

METAIRIE — In August, Fat Boy’s Pizza will open a location on Nicholson Drive across from Tiger Stadium.

“At Fat Boy’s Pizza, our slogan is ‘size matters,’” said owner Gabe Corchiani in a press release. “The people of Baton Rouge should get their appetites ready. One slice is enough for most people. Our 30-inch pies are too big to fit inside some cars. We can’t wait to bring our brand of great pizza and excitement to the Red Stick.”

Established in early 2019 with a location in Old Metairie, the restaurant is known for its 30-inch, New York-style pies. In July 2019, Fat Boy’s hosted its first pizza-eating championship featuring world-renowned competitive eater Joey Chestnut. Fat Boy’s said it has delivered more than 1,000 pizzas to healthcare workers since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Being part of the fabric of the community is a top priority for us,” said Corchiani, who is a former basketball standout at the University of New Orleans. “We will dive into Baton Rouge headfirst and support schools, businesses and LSU athletics in every way possible. We can’t wait for this football season and every season after.”