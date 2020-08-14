Fast Food Franchisee Hosting Week-Long Virtual Job Fair to Fill 350 Positions

NEW ORLEANS – GPS Hospitality will host a virtual job fair Aug. 17-21 with the intent to hire managers and crew members at its Burger King locations in and around New Orleans. GPS Hospitality is hiring at all GPS restaurants throughout 13 states with 350 openings for full- and part-time positions locally including 75 managers to join the team immediately. The search for applicants is taking place digitally via online applications and video interviews, as well as at the individual restaurants when requested.

For those looking for their first job or an entry-level position, GPS offers “work today, get paid tomorrow” via Instant Pay app for Burger King employees, training, flexible hours and opportunities for growth. After one year of full-time employment, ALL team members are eligible for accrued paid vacation time. Management-level employees are eligible to receive performance-driven monetary bonuses, awards within GPS and other benefits.

Applicants can text ‘GPS’ to 37872 or visit https://bit.ly/workforgps2020 to view GPS restaurant locations, open positions and apply online.

GPS Hospitality has locations in Covington, Hammond, Metairie, New Orleans and Slidell.

For more information and interview requests, please contact Lindsey Anthony at 404-428-7503 or lanthony@alliedglobalmarketing.com.