Farmstand Live Aimed at Boosting New Orleans Hospitality, Entertainment and Farming Industries

Emily Vanlandingham, founder/chef of Locally Preserved, New Orleans’ first all-natural food manufacturer, discovered her love of fresh food from her late grandmother, Dorothea Matilda Moeller Davis.

“She loved blackberries and one of my favorite memories of her was when she would call me on the phone,” says Vanlandingham. “She lived next door across a field from our house and would regularly call to see if I wanted to go berry picking with her. Her face would light up at the sight, the taste and the feel of a fresh picked berry. It still makes me giggle.”

This lovely memory is in part what inspired her to start her business, Locally Preserved, which closed in 2019.

“What I loved most about that venture was being so close to fresh local food every day,” she says. “I loved helping consumers see how easy and delicious eating all-natural, locally made products can be. And I absolutely cherished visiting farms and working directly with the farmers. One of my favorite things to do, everywhere I go, is visit the local farmer’s market. It brings me a lot of joy!”

Now, Vanlandingham is transferring her love of helping consumers enjoy fresh food to a much bigger endeavor, rebuilding New Orleans’ post-COVID-19 cultural economy through three critical industries: entertainment, hospitality and farming. She recently founded Farmstand Entertainment, an organization that gives locals and visitors a new platform for live music, dining and fun. The organization just announced its inaugural event, Farmstand Live – a series of cultural experiences featuring live music, culinary delights and farm fresh produce served up in a drive-in setting.

Vanlandingham, who recently earned a master’s degree in food business from the Culinary Institute of America, says she recognized the changing economic landscape from the pandemic just as she was completing the last year of her studies.

“When the pandemic carried on for months on end, and I was working on my final project, I knew I needed to pivot,” says Vanlandingham. “I set out to find a way to change the distribution models of New Orleans’ most profitable sectors. We rely heavily on our incredible live music, on our renowned dining scene and on our year-round farming. Farmstand Entertainment, and specifically, Farmstand Live, is a way to combine the three and pump money back into the economy.”

The event will take place on the two Saturdays of what are traditionally Jazz Fest weekends (April 24 and May 1, 2021), the first two events of Farmstand Live will take place at the Shrine on Airline and feature live performances by some of New Orleans’ critically acclaimed musicians, as well as prepared dinners from the city’s finest restaurants and farm fresh produce boxes from Crescent City Farmers Market.

Farmstand Entertainment currently has four core team members. With the Farmstand Live events, they have helped more than 100 people get back to work.

“It has taken a village to bring this concept to life,” she says. “But, honestly, every restaurant, every team member, the musicians, ASM, the management of the Shrine on Airline, and even Jefferson Parish have all played a vital role in helping me organize these events. The list of everyone that has played a role in this is a mile long. I have been utterly humbled by how quickly the New Orleans community came together with me to launch Farmstand Live. I do believe that timing played a critical role in our successes so far. I have been planning this since April of 2020 and it has taken me a full year to bring this concept to fruition and to ticket sales.”

The festival will have all Covid-19 protections in place. They will even have Covid compliance officers walking around to help keep people safe. Plus, every car will receive three parking spaces: one space for the parked car, one space to tailgate in, and one space for social distancing under the current guidelines.

Vanlandingham hopes that these events are successful, and that her team can begin planning more concerts and even other types of entertainment events beginning in June for the rest of the year and further into the future.

“The ultimate goal is to move to a permanent location where we can build out our own infrastructure that would allow the New Orleans area to have their very own year-round, safe outdoor entertainment, COVID-compliant venue,” she says. “So that we are never without live music, local produce and restaurant fare again.”

All tickets include price of admission to the show, one boxed dinner and one produce box per person. Tickets start at $120 per person for general admission.

Farmstand Live Lineup

SATURDAY, APRIL 24, 2021

Gates Open at 4 p.m. and All Vehicles Must Arrive by 6 p.m.



LINE-UP:

Dumpstaphunk

(Official “Where do We Go From Here” Album Release Party)

Smoke N Bones

SOUL Brass Band

PREPARED BOXED DINNERS BY:

Cochon Butcher

Justine

Charcutie of NOLA

Addis NOLA*

*vegetarian option

OPTIONAL DESSERT:

(available for an additional $10)

Bywater Bakery





Saturday, May 1, 2021

Gates Open at 4 p.m. and All Vehicles Must Arrive by 6 p.m.

LINE-UP:

Jon Cleary and the Absolute Monster Gentlemen

George Porter Jr. and the Runnin’ Pardners

Honey Island Swamp Band



PREPARED BOXED DINNERS BY:

La Petite Grocery*

NOLA Charcuterie

Luncheon NOLA

Cochon Butcher

*vegetarian option

OPTIONAL DESSERT:

(available for additional $7)

Dee-Lightful Cupcakes

Cocktails, beer and wine will be available for purchase at both events.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, go to Farmstand Live’s website .