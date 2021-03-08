Farmers Insurance Returns to Louisiana After 7-Year Absence

BATON ROUGE (AP) — Farmers Insurance intends to return to Louisiana to offer automobile, homeowners, condo and renters insurance, Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon announced Monday, saying he approved the rate filings.

The company — the nation’s ninth largest property insurer — started selling homeowner policies in Louisiana in 1999, but left Louisiana’s market in 2014, Donelon said.

Farmers is returning to Louisiana as it part of a broad expansion into the East and South in recent years, the insurance department said. Farmers plans to offer policies in all 64 Louisiana parishes.

“The addition of a major national company to the roster of insurers offering property and automobile insurance in our state is a huge win for consumer choice and cost,” Donelon said in a statement.