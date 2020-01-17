Fans Drank 70,000 Beers During National Championship Game

Lenny Martinsen, executive chef at Centerplate

NEW ORLEANS – Centerplate, the hospitality company that provides food and drink for events at the Louisiana Superdome, provided a few sales figures from last Monday’s College Football Playoff Championship Game:

Final attendance at the game was 76,885. Centerplate planned and sold several special menu items to honor the food traditions of Louisiana and South Carolina, the home states of the two teams competing on the field. But the big sellers were beer, booze and standard arena snacks:

Number of beers sold: 70,000+

Cocktails: 41,000+

Soft drinks: 22,000 +

Nachos: 7,000

Hot dogs: 9,000+

Oh, and they went through 3,500 pounds of shrimp …





Comments

comments