Fan Expo Will Bring Thousands to Morial Convention Center

Image courtesy of Fan Expo

NEW ORLEANS — Anthony Mackie, William Shatner, Stephen Amell and Michael Rooker are among the celebrities who will be attending the 2022 Fan Expo New Orleans Jan. 7-9 at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. Thousands of pop culture fans will be on hand to celebrate movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more.

Attendees have the opportunity to screen trailers for upcoming movies, compete for best costumes, listen to panel discussions and “prepare for the zombie apocalypse.” Panel topics include Women in Sci-Fi, Cosplay 101 and How to Start a YouTube Channel.

Celebrities scheduled to appear include:

Avengers/Captain America star and New Orleans native Anthony Mackie

Star Trek and Boston Legal legend William Shatner

Doctor Who/Torchwood actor John Barrowman

Arrow lead Stephen Amell

The Suicide Squad headliner Michael Rooker

Clerks producer Kevin Smith and actors Jason Mewes, Brian O’Halloran, Jeff Anderson and Trevor Fehrman

Sons of Anarchy stars Ron Perlman, Theo Rossi and Ryan Hurst

Ming-Na Wen (The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett)

Jessie Usher (The Boys, Shaft)

My Hero Academia voice actors Justin Briner and Christopher Sabat

There will also be hundreds of comics creators, exhibitors and vendors.

The show was formerly called Wizard World New Orleans (2011-2022), and is now promoted by Fan Expo, which will host 17 pop culture events in North America in 2022.

Tickets can be purchased online at http://www.fanexponeworleans.com