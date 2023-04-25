Faith Flugence Joins Stone Pigman

NEW ORLEANS – Faith C. Flugence has joined Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann as an associate in its New Orleans office.

Flugence comes from Delaware-based Potter Anderson & Corroon, where she was an associate in the corporate litigation group and represented Fortune 500 companies in an array of lawsuits. The Lafayette, La. native graduated from the Howard University School of Law.

“We were impressed with Faith’s experience, involvement and potential as a young lawyer,” said Michael Walshe, chairman of the Stone Pigman Management Committee. “Her work with corporations brings interesting insight to our litigation team, and we are looking forward to helping her grow her practice and clientele.”

“Faith will further deepen our bench of litigators, particularly in disputes between owners and management of companies, also known as business divorce cases,” said Paul Masinter, chair of the Stone Pigman Litigation Section.

Flugence earned her undergraduate degree in criminal justice, cum laude, from Dillard University, where she earned several awards and honors.

“Stone Pigman has a reputation for talented lawyers who do important work for clients and the community,” said Flugence. “I am thrilled to join the team and ready to hit the ground running and make an impact as an attorney in my home state.”